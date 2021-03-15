Would you skip your college spring break in exchange for money? Spring breakers at SPI respond

South Padre Island, Texas—Some schools are offering incentives to keep students from traveling during spring break and potentially spreading the coronavirus.

The University of California, Davis is offering $75 to students who stay on campus as part of a partnership with Healthy Davis Together.

Reporter Tylisa Hampton asked spring breakers gathered in South Padre Island what would they do if they had been given that option by their schools.

The students Hampton spoke to are out-of-state college students and the responses were surprising.

“I would 100 percent take it! College is so tough and especially right now because of covid I’m not working as much as I want to be, ” said one girl. “I can have a fun time at my dorm.”

Another said, “I would be here at South Padre still.”

Several of the students said they are seniors in college and were looking forward to this spring break and in order for them to choose not to travel their school would have to give them a steep price.

“A couple hundred,” said one senior. “Three grand, or 600 bucks, then I’ll be good.”

Residents are worried, worried about college students bringing COVID-19 to their community.

Another concern is not just for residents, but for when the tourists return home. They could bring back more than just fun times in the sun to share, spreading the virus in their households and potentially a larger area.

The Center for Disease Control and Protection said travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The CDC recommends not traveling at this time to protect yourself and others.