Working moms working for the NCAA title

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) — It is not easy being a coach competing for an NCAA title but much harder for a coach who is also a mother of young children during a pandemic.

Competing for an NCAA title is every coach’s dream, but doing it without your family in the stands is a tough pill to swallow.

“I made the decision to not bring my daughter,” said Brook Wyckoff, interim head coach, Florida State.

According to a spokesperson from the NCAA, ‘Every year the NCAA member schools decide who is included in their teams’ travel party.’

The NCAA said the national office ‘encouraged schools this year to include only essential participants in their travel party’.

“They don’t travel with us anymore, they don’t have access to our team anymore,” said Joni Taylor, University of Georgia Women’s Basketball head coach.

For moms with young kids at home, competing this year, and in the tournament has been tough.

“My husband coaches for the Atlanta Dream and he was actually in the WNBA bubble this summer, so we’ve had some time to play around with it and figure it out,” said Coach Taylor.

“We are used to having our family around, but this year we made the decision to not make my family a part of the bubble,” she said.

Missouri State Women’s Basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said her family won’t be traveling either.

“We decided not to because my son, he’s about to be three and so leaving, as a mom, that’s a hard thing to deal with.”

Many coaches said they understand all the safety measures that had to be taken this year due to COVID-19 and made those necessary sacrifices.

Florida State is out of the tournament now but their coach said she was hoping for more from the NCAA as she founded an organization called Moms in Coaching.

“More of a recognition that it could be hard for moms with really young children, offering ways to navigate that.”

Dearica Hamby is a former Wake Forest University women’s basketball player, now a WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces. She said when she competed in the WNBA bubble children were embraced.

“It may be the situation because the tournament is such a short period of time, we were in the bubble for three or four months. Just be empathetic and understanding because it is a hard situation for working moms to be in.”

The NCAA said again it was up to member schools to decide who is in their travel party. If children under age 2 were included, they would not have been tested, so long as they did not display symptoms of COVID-19.