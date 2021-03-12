Workforce Solutions encouraging job retraining, other services as state reopens

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Following Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-34) that lifts the mask mandate and increasing the capacity of all businesses and facilities to operate at 100%, the Texas Workforce Solutions in Cameron County is optimistic about the employment outlook for job seekers.

As of Wednesday, businesses and facilities can operate at 100%. Though it has caused mixed reactions in the community and around Texas, the opportunity for employment may be the best it has been since the start of the pandemic.

The Texas Workforce Solutions has been fully operational throughout the pandemic. Although for a time they were operating by phone and online-only, their services are now available by appointment in person.

Executive Director for Workforce Solutions Cameron, Pat Hobbs says the unemployment rates have improved throughout last year and feels the positive trend will continue.

Currently, just over 17,000 people are looking for work in Cameron County.

“I think it’s going to improve. We’re at 10.3% unemployment in Cameron County. It has been worse. In April it was 16.9 so we’re improving a little bit over time,” said Hobbs.

In October, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) reinstated the job search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits. Three job searches are required for those living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Starr county.

“The message is to all those that are unemployed that we need to get back to work,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs noted the service and retail industries saw some of the biggest impacts during the ongoing pandemic, and while a portion of those jobs is likely to return, a good number may be lost for good as many choose to go online.

However, for those jobs that have been lost, new jobs have taken their place. Jobs in the technology sector and medical services are on the rise as a result of the pandemic.

“Some industries lost and some industries gained from covid, we’ll just have to see how all that shakes out, but right now there is a demand for a lot of new jobs,” said Hobbs.

While the job search process may be an intimidating one especially for those looking to switch fields, there are options and assistance available.

The Texas Workforce Solutions have been funded by the TWC to assist in retraining residents in a new field or for upward mobility in their current jobs.

“I expect that things are going to start moving back toward normal,” said Hobbs. “I don’t know that we’ll ever get back to full normal [but] our agency is here to help,” said Hobbs. “It’s certainly a wakeup call to a lot of people to take advantage of the educational training resources that we have available here at our office, to either upgrade their skills so they could move up in their organization or change jobs completely.”

To get find the option that is best suited for your situation, Hobbs encourages making an appointment at any of their offices.

In Cameron County, they can be reached at (956) 423-9266. In Hidalgo County, (956) 928-5000. In Starr County, (956) 487-9100.