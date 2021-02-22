Women’s Health: Miscarriage

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—We continue our Women’s Health Series. On Monday, Local 23’s anchor Brenda Matute spoke to a doctor about losing a child and how devastating it can be, no matter when it happens or what the circumstances are.

Women who have a miscarriages face a unique challenge.

Doctor Flor Limas, an obstetrician at DHR Health, said most women go through a period of shock when they receive the news.

“They have a period of time where they deal with it alone,” said Limas.“Not really having an open conversation with friends or family and it’s understandable because they’re going through the loss of a baby.”

Matute asked Limas if has noticed that there is a stigma talking about the topic. Whether it be sadness or feeling awkward.

“Definitely, I think it has to do with the culture,” said Limas. “Here in our area, women who are Latina, have a lot of stigmas, shame, embarrassment, and sadness and there’s a depression that happens when they go through this.”

“They believe that they did something to cause this, ate something, got in a fight, were not in their best shape, or they got pregnant too soon, but it’s just myths,” said Limas. “Women have put this stigma of “keeping it under the cover” and they don’t talk about it because it’s almost like a failure of being a woman.”

But that’s exactly what it should not feel like.

“The most important thing to remember is that it’s very common,” said Limas. “I always tell patients, it happened to you today, it can happen to me tomorrow.”

There is also more pressure on women versus men; biologically speaking.

Women are born with all the egg cells they will have in their lifetime. Along with the woman, the eggs get older and start decaying.

“The quality of the egg and the chances of having an abnormality once the egg joins the sperm are higher because the egg is aging,” said Limas.

Compared to men, who can produce a fresh batch of sperm cells every day, week or month.

“The body is extremely smart. It will cut the production, stop the heartbeat and say this is not going to be a normal baby so let’s get rid of it; and women have the miscarriage,” said Limas.

But after a miscarriage, Limas says grieving is natural, and sharing how you feel with your partner, doctor, or friend can help you heal.

“It really makes it a little bit easier although it’s hard overall,” said Limas. “But it makes it easier to cope and heal from that hurt and then get ready mentally, spiritually, and body-wise to get pregnant again.”

Limas said there is no “prevention pill” for miscarriage, but there are things women can do to help their bodies have a successful pregnancy.

She recommends eating healthy, exercising, and removing yourself from physically or mentally stressful situations.

Dr. Flor Limas adds there are several reasons a woman can miscarry and the most common miscarriage among women in the Rio Grande Valley is obesity.

Followed by diabetes and thyroid disease, being too young or older than 35 years old.

Also, stress has been documented as another risk factor.