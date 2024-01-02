EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating two New Year’s celebratory gunfire incidents that damaged one home and left one woman injured.

The first incident happened at 10:45 a.m. on New Year’s Eve on the 1300 block of N. Sal St. in Edinburg where a bullet hit the roof of a home and entered the residence.

According to a press release from the City of Edinburg, no injuries were reported in this first incident.

A second celebratory gunfire happened shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day at 12:45 a.m. on the 4200 block of N. Salinas St.

The city says a woman was struck by a 9mm projectile while she was underneath her carport.

She was immediately transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Edinburg city officials advise the public to avoid celebratory gunfire during festive occasions. Anyone with information regarding both investigations is asked to contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.