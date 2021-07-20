Woman found dead at Brownsville jail made suicidal statements, report says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a woman while she was in custody at the Brownsville city jail.

The woman, Veronica Carmona Peranez, 32, was arrested on June 17 for two counts of child endangerment, resisting arrest/transport, accident involving damage over $200, and other charges.

Police began to receive calls around 5:45 p.m. regarding a reckless driver in a white Chevy suburban that was traveling at high speed with the driver’s door open and while children were inside, according to the custodial death report.

At around 5:52 p.m. a caller advised police that one of the children exited the vehicle, and shortly after Peranez crashed into a traffic sign near the H-E-B parking lot on Paredes Line Road.

After crashing into the traffic sign, the driver went into the HEB parking lot, crashed into an unattended vehicle, almost ran over pedestrians. Callers told PD a child was still in the car.

Peranez then exited the parking lot, drove South on Paredes Line Road, and made it onto Price Road where she made a right turn into the BISD Police Department parking lot, drove over a curb, left the parking lot, and almost struck a motorcyclist.

Eventually, Perez crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Paredes Line Road and Boca Chica Boulevard. After the crash, the second child exited the suburban around 6:01 p.m.

After the child exited the vehicle, Peranez drove to the expressway and drove northbound until exiting on Price Road, where she also crashed into multiple objects including the S&F apartment complex.

Police arrived at the scene around 6:07 p.m.

Brownsville PD attempted to arrest Peranez, but because she was resisting arrest, a police officer “escorted her to the ground” then eventually placed her in the back of the police car.

On the drive to the city jail, Peranez “actively resisted transport… by banging her head at least twice on the police car partition panel.”

The report stated that at the time she entered the city jail she appeared intoxicated, exhibited mental health problems, and made suicidal statements.

Peranez was booked into a single padded cell by 6:20 p.m.

At 10:02 p.m., she was found unresponsive inside the single padded cell.

An autopsy was requested and results are pending.