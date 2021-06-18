Woman dies at Brownsville jail, Texas Rangers investigating

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—The Teas Rangers are investigating the death of a woman while she was in custody at the Brownsville city jail.

According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, the 32-year-old woman died at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was arrested for a series of offenses and was being held for arraignment.

Police said the Texas Rangers and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation. 

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

