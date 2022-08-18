NASHVILLE, Tennessee (ValleyCentral) — A woman is facing murder charges after allegedly exchanging drugs while kissing an inmate during a visitation.

Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the TDOC.

She is charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

She was arrested in connection to an incident in February. Dollard was observed passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown as the two kissed during a visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.

According to the release, Brown swallowed a balloon pellet filled with half an ounce of methamphetamine. He later died at a local hospital.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct in the release. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug related charges. He was scheduled for release in 2029.