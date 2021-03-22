COVID INFO COVID INFO

Woman accused of biting deputy after chicken nugget argument

News

by: Josh Breslow, WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old woman accused of assaulting her girlfriend after an argument over chicken nuggets bit the deputy who took her to jail, according to an arrest warrant.

Texas Senator John Cornyn takes heat after criticizing President Biden for ‘humane’ treatment of migrants CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY

Lillian Barnett was booked into the Bedford County jail last week on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Lillian Barnett
Lillian Barnett (Courtesy: Bedford County jail)

A warrant alleges she assaulted her girlfriend on March 18 during an argument that she told detectives “started over chicken nuggets,” but she did not elaborate.

Spring breakers are leaving soon and some are not concerned about taking COVID-19 with them

When Barnett was placed in the back of a Bedford County deputy’s patrol car, the deputy said she screamed and attempted to kick out the window of the patrol car while continuously hitting the window with her head.

Photos show dangerous overcrowding inside South Texas tent facility for migrant children

The warrant states Barnett bit a deputy on the right arm as he walked her to a cell at the Bedford County jail. Barnett had in the past said she was positive for Hepatitis C.

Barnett is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link