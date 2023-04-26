AUSTIN, Texas — A lucky Texas lottery player has won the $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot. The drawing was held on April 22 and was purchased at Lottery Now (Hooked on MT), located at 5200 Colleyville Blvd., in Colleyville, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket, which was the third-largest jackpot in Lotto Texas history, matched all six of the numbers drawn (3-5-18-29-30-52).

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $57,804,374.37 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed and the winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“Sales for this Lotto Texas jackpot run were, in total, $138.2 million, which yielded an estimated $50.6 million for public education over this period of time,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We look forward to meeting our newest jackpot winner. If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Unprecedented interest in this jackpot run was unique. Coverage for the April 22, 2023 drawing was greater than 99%, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.