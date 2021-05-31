Win $2,000 and a Nintendo Switch Lite for playing video games for 21 hours

(KRON) – Wanna get paid to play video games?
Well, the internet provider, Frontier has a deal for you. They’re offering to pay $2,000 to a pair of friends who are willing to spend 21 hours playing video games together.
All they have to do is report back on their experience!
The company wants to know if people play better on their own, or with a buddy.
“Let’s be honest with each other: you’re already playing 20+ hours a week anyway, so why not get paid for it?” the company asked in a statement announcing the contest.
You have until June 18 to be considered — and winners will be announced on June 25.
Winners will also receive a Nintendo Switch Lite and a series of new and retro games.
You can apply online through Frontier.