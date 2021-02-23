Willacy County to host second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Willacy County, Texas (KVEO)—Willacy County officials announced they will be hosting a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, February 26.
The clinic will be taking place at Raymondville High School starting at 9 a.m.
The County said individuals that had the first vaccine dose on January 18 at the same location, will be receiving a phone call with instructions.
Again, the vaccine clinic will ONLY be for people who received the first dose on January 18 at Raymondville High School.