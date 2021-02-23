Willacy County to host second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Willacy County, Texas (KVEO)—Willacy County officials announced they will be hosting a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, February 26.

City of Pharr to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The clinic will be taking place at Raymondville High School starting at 9 a.m.

The County said individuals that had the first vaccine dose on January 18 at the same location, will be receiving a phone call with instructions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

Again, the vaccine clinic will ONLY be for people who received the first dose on January 18 at Raymondville High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday