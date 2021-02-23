Willacy County to host second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Willacy County, Texas (KVEO)—Willacy County officials announced they will be hosting a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, February 26.

The clinic will be taking place at Raymondville High School starting at 9 a.m.

The County said individuals that had the first vaccine dose on January 18 at the same location, will be receiving a phone call with instructions.

Again, the vaccine clinic will ONLY be for people who received the first dose on January 18 at Raymondville High School.