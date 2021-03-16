Wildfire safety tips: Keep proper maintenance of outdoor equipment and vehicles

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — With the dry grass left across Texas after the winter storm, authorities are issuing warnings to keep individuals from burning.

According to the Smokey Bear website, keeping proper maintenance of outdoor equipment and vehicles can prevent sparking a wildfire.

Vehicles

Some of the tips include making sure chains or parts of the vehicle are not dragging on the ground. It is mentioned the friction may cause sparks.

The website also lists checking the tire pressure and not letting brake pads wear too thin as “metal on metal” cause also lead to sparks.

Lastly, being careful when driving over dry grass, as heat from the exhaust can start a fire.

Lawn Equipment

The website also lists tips for not starting fires when doing outdoor work, such as starting before 10 a.m., but avoiding it when it is too windy or the grass is too dry.

Remember that lawnmowers are designed to mow lawns, not weeds or dry grass. Metal lawnmower blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires. Smokey Bear Website

It is also recommended to keep a shovel and a fire extinguisher nearby when working outdoors in such conditions.

Proper maintenance of outdoor equipment is also a must to stay safe.

In general, use your best judgement and keep a cell phone handy in case any fires do spark.

To read more on equipment use and maintenance to prevent fires, click here.