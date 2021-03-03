‘Why are they doing this to people that really need the vaccine?’: Frustrations over vaccine distributions continue

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – Frustrations over COVID-19 vaccine distributions continue throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

On Monday, families made thousands of phone calls to a phone number provided by DHR Health to register those who are 65 years or older or with serious medical conditions, only to be met with a busy line or a hold that lasted for hours or cut off.

DHR Health said they are not able to do anything about the influx of calls that are clogging the lines but say they will announce if they are no longer registering and encourage them to keep trying.

KVEO was contacted by a family in the city of Mission, who preferred to remain anonymous. Their experience in trying to get their elderly parents vaccinated has been like many others: frustrating and unsuccessful.

Cancer is among the long list of medical conditions the patriarchs of this family suffer from; trying to get them vaccinated has become a reoccurring activity amongst the siblings and grandchildren.

However, even as perfect Phase 1B candidates, the family has not been able to secure vaccines for the 81- and 79-year-olds.

Hope came with the news of DHR’s ongoing first does pre-registration. The efforts began Monday morning and continued into the evening.

“I called over 200 times myself, starting at 7:30. I had a sister called, she called over 180 times. My daughter, niece, and my sister, we all called them maybe about 1,000 times,” said the elderly couple’s daughter.

The family continued to call until this morning and were either met with a busy tone or a hold that last indefinitely.

They say they have tried registering at various other places and have had no luck.

“Why are they doing this to people who really need the vaccine,” the elderly couple’s daughter wondered.

Daughter shows over 200 calls she made trying to pre-register her parents for a COVID-19 vaccine with DHR. (KVEO)

Director of Public Media Relations with DHR, Marcy Martinez said this family was not the only one doing that and that was causing the lines to remain busy.

The influx of calls has been handled by five DHR staff members during the day and three at night, all of whom she says have other responsibilities at the hospital.

She recommends staying on the line until they are able to get to you or calling at night when the lines are less crowded.

The lack of responses has left many, including this family, left wondering if the line was even operating.

Martinez assures that it is and that pre-registration is still open. And while the hospital handles and assists with various other vaccine distributions, they will announce if things change.

She adds that this was an additional service for those who do not have internet and can only do so over the phone.

For the Mission family, each day that their elderly family members go unvaccinated is one too many.

The stress of not being able to go anywhere and the uncertainty about when their vaccination will happen has left them with yet another condition to worry about.

“[My father] just recently started to take anti-anxiety medication,” said the daughter.

Mission man sits on his couch Tuesday afternoon, waiting to hear when he will be able to get the vaccine. (KVEO)

DHR’s first dose pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is still going, though the line may be busy or you will have to stay on hold for a while. To register call (956) 362-6843.