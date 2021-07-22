Who wants a free chicken finger from Raising Cane’s?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Chicken Finger Day is on Tuesday, July 27.

You know what that means right?

Free Chicken Fingers at Raising Cane’s.

Raising Cane’s founded National Chicken Finger Day and on July 27, the restaurant chain is giving away one free chicken finger.

According to Raising Cane’s, all you have to do is “order an adult Combo Meal via the Cane’s mobile app.”

“At Raising Cane’s, we have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals – and we created National Chicken Finger Day to celebrate our passion,” said Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’re excited to celebrate our delicious chicken fingers with Caniacs across the country on July 27. It’s simple for our customers – all they have to do is order a Combo Meal through our mobile app, and they’ll get a free chicken finger!”

Raising Cane’s was founded almost 25 years ago.