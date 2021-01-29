Live: White House press secretary holds briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki held a press briefing with reporters at the White House Friday.

Psaki said that President Joe Biden is “encouraged” by the latest data from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine. However she said Biden recognized the FDA needs to evaluate its safety.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

The briefing comes as reports surfaced Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to consider changes to the Supreme Court.

Biden also signed a series of executive orders Thursday aimed at improving access to affordable health care, reversing the policies of his predecessor President Donald Trump.

Also on Friday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team will brief the public on the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, just one day after a new variant was identified in the U.S.

There are no public remarks scheduled for Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris Friday.