The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study has ranked the Dallas Cowboys in the top ten for most wins over the past decade.

Odds and sportsbooks site Oddspedia analyzed the results of NFL games spanning over a decade to determine which teams have won and lost the most games. The Cowboys rank No. 6 with 96 wins over the past decade, according to the study.

(Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

However, overall the Chiefs hold the crown for the most wins, winning 72 percent of their games, the most of all teams in the NFL.

The team with the most losses in the last decade is the Jacksonville Jaguars, with 114 losses and 50 wins.

Do the results surprise you?

READ: Dallas secures prestigious soccer events for next year