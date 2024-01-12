***CONTENT WARNING: Some readers may find photographs shared in this article below disturbing. Please use discretion when viewing***

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While searching for a missing dog, a pet recovery service has made the gruesome discovery of several dead dogs that appear to have been placed on railroad tracks around Abilene.

Lubbock Pet Recovery has been in Abilene searching for Agro the Red Heeler for the past week and a half, and while they’ve been here, they’ve made two separate discoveries that are cause for concern.

First, the owner of Lubbock Pet Recovery says his team was looking on the ground west of town around the tracks for Agro when they came back to basecamp seeming shocked.

When he asked what happened, they said they saw several deceased dogs on the tracks all facing the same way and spaced evenly apart like they had been placed there.

They thought this discovery was strange, but it only gets stranger.

A few days later, Lubbock Pet Recovery was flying a drone on the opposite side of town near tracks off ES 7th Street when he noticed another dead dog on the tracks.

He flew the drone down to check on the dog, which appeared to be recently deceased, and when he started to fly away, he noticed other objects off in the distance.

Aerial footage of deceased dogs evenly spaced apart on Abilene railroad tracks.

Further examination showed these objects were more deceased dogs in various stages of decomposition, evenly spaced on on the tracks and facing the same way like they had been placed there in the same manner as the dogs they found earlier in the week.

Pictures shared with KTAB and KRBC show the deceased dogs, some of which obviously died recently and some of which are only piles of remains, all facing with their rear end toward one side of the tracks and their front end toward the other.

WARNING: Viewers may find content in this gallery disturbing. Please use discretion before clicking through.

Decomposed dog remains on Abilene railroad tracks.

Decomposed dog remains on Abilene railroad tracks.

Recently deceased dog on Abilene railroad tracks.

Recently deceased dog on Abilene railroad tracks.

Live dogs pinned up at Abilene homeless camp near railroad tracks.

Live dogs pinned up at Abilene homeless camp near railroad tracks.

The two dogs which appear to have been deceased mostly recently also have their heads twisted back in the same direction.

After making this discovery, Lubbock Pet Recovery continued flying the drone over a nearby homeless camp, where he discovered a pin of dogs that were still alive. It’s unknown if these pinned up dogs have anything to do with the dead dogs on the tracks.

KTAB and KRBC reached out to the Abilene Police Department to see if they knew anything about the strangely placed deceased dogs, but they say that animal control and dispatch have not received any calls.

Anyone who has any information on these dogs is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 to make a report.

No further information is available at this time.