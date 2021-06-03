What you need to know about evacuation routes amid a major storm

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—If a major storm threatens the area, you may be asked to evacuate. It is important to know what routes to take if that happens.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), there are three main roads in the Rio Grande Valley, which are interstate 69-C, Interstate 69-E, and Interstate 2.

All three lead you to evacuation routes out of the Rio Grande Valley.

In case of a major storm, a contraflow is established. This means all six lanes of the expressway will turn into one way to get people out of the area.

Officials say US Highway 77 towards Corpus Christi, would not be used to route people out due to conditions in that area, and because of traffic backups.

“We only got three major roads but it is important that you prepare your vehicle, prepare your family before getting on the road, and again where to go, that all depends on where the hurricane is heading and where you as an individual want to go,” said TXDOT public information officer Octavio Saenz.

When evacuating, do not overload your car. On the evacuation route, look out for signs and directions from law enforcement agencies and follow them.

Do not attempt to return as soon as the storm passes, your area may not be yet be safe. Instead, wait for word from local officials as to when you may return.

TxDot has an app that will give you up the minute information on road conditions accross the Rio Grande Valley.