Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Woman says auto shop damaged her car after taking it for a paint job

News

by: Tylisa Hampton

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — After taking her car to a body shop for a paint job, a Rio Grande Valley resident now has to pay additional cost to repair her car.

On July 20, Ana Flores took her car to T&T Automotive Specialist, a service and repair shop in the city of Mission.

Flores says she took her car to the shop for a paint job, and did not see it until 43 days later.

“I was excited,” Flores said. “It was always my dream to own a red car, so I was so pumped. I was ready for this.”

Her dream turned into a nightmare when the shop did not return her calls or texts.

“I gave them the two extra weeks they asked for, they were like ‘your cars going to be ready Friday you can come pick it up.’ and the two weeks pass by and I don’t get a call from them” said Flores.

When Flores went to confront them, she receives terrible news.

“The guy at the front desk lets me know that my car is not working. My car doesn’t turn on and so, that was really unsettling because my car I drove it into the lot, and the only thing my car was getting done was paint,” said Flores.

At that point, Flores said she contacted the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in Weslaco.

Dolores Salinas, a spokeswoman for the BBB, says they are trying to get a resolution that is good for both parties.

“At the end of the day whether your car is worth 5,000 or 50,000 you should have the right to know as an owner to know what’s going on with it,” said Flores.

CBS4 contacted T&T Automotive Specialist shop, but did not answer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday