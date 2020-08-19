Weslaco Walmart shooting remains under investigation

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Tuesday, the Weslaco Police department identified the gunman as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Sigala Jr, who has no prior criminal record.

Sigala was dressed as a security guard when he entered the store and the Weslaco Police Department are still investigating if he worked as security for the Walmart, or if he was hired by a different security agency.

Eric Hernandez, Public Information Officer with Weslaco Police Department said there were about 17 officers as well as 4 deputy constables on scene.

Hernandez said they are still investigating how many shots were fired by officers.

Walmart, in a statement said, “The safety of our customers and associates is incredibly important and in order to keep those inside our stores safe, we regularly assess the locations where additional security can be utilized.”

Since the shooting in El Paso, Walmart no longer allows customers to open carry firearms in the stores.

The Weslaco Walmart remains open with a large police presence and the Texas Rangers are currently handling the investigation.