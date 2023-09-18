MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican citizen residing in Weslaco has been sent to federal prison for receiving material that contained child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

38-year-old Jose Arturo Barrera-Torres pleaded guilty on June 30.

Barrera-Torres was sentenced to eight years in federal prison by a judge. The court heard information that included victim impact statements about being abused continuously online.

In addition, the court heard that Barrera-Torres received, watched, and deleted child pornography from the peer-to-peer platform from 2021 to the most recent downloads in February 2023.

Barrera-Torres is not a U.S. citizen and is expected to be deported following his imprisonment. He was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victims. After his imprisonment, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Barrera-Torres will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Barrera-Torres will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.