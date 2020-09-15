Weslaco man reaches thousands, telling stories of his days as a migrant farmworker

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) – With the help of memorabilia and dioramas he made himself, Francisco Rivera is telling stories of his days as a migrant farm worker.

“I hate throwing away stuff,” said Rivera as he explained where his love for collecting relics came from.

“I am exactly like my father. My father saved everything! Every receipt from the 1940’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s were in his wallets,” said Rivera. “I knew that one day I’d have a use for it, and sure enough I did!”

He is using these relics to teach people about a time he feels should not be forgotten.

“With all this time on our hands some of our parents, they need something to teach their kids. I’ll give you an idea why don’t we teach them the way of life that we lived as migrant farmworkers,” said Rivera in a video he posted on Facebook.

In his videos, he shows off his relics and dioramas he built himself, all reflecting the live he lived as a migrant farmworker.

“It’s not enough to just say ‘this is what we did’, it’s much better when they actually see how they lived and how I lived as well,” said Rivera. “I have always built models to begin with, but then I transferred that skill to make models that meant something to me.”

He has been posting his videos in a Facebook group called Rio Grande Valley, Texas History, and his videos have gotten a remarkable response.

“The most common response that we get is, ‘I’m watching this with tears in my eyes because I remember all of this,’” said Rivera.

Each of the four videos he has posted so far have several hundred responses from people expressing their appreciations for the stories he has told.

He said, if there is interest, he will continue to share his stories.