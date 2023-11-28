WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is in jail two months after allegedly crashing into a cyclist and leaving him for dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred at 8:36 a.m. on Sept. 23 on Mile 4 West Road north of Mile 11 North, north of Weslaco in Hidalgo County, where a man walking northbound with his bike was struck by a black pick-up truck.

Humberto Garza/ Hidalgo County Jail

Humberto Garza, 21, a resident of Weslaco, was identified by authorities as the driver of the pick-up. It was revealed that Garza did not stop to render aid and fled the scene.

Garza was arrested Monday, Nov. 27 on charges of failure to stop and render aid causing death. He was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail.

Rames Gonzalez, Jr., 43, a resident of Weslaco, was identified as the pedal-cyclist and died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.