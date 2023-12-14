WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco is breaking ground on a new drainage project with Weslaco Independent School District.

City officials say this project will take more water off the roads and prevent major flooding in an area notorious for gathering water.

In a ceremony, the city celebrated the start of a $2.7 million dollar project entailing the construction of a regional detention facility.

The project will be built behind B. Garza Middle School.

“There’s a lot of subdivisions around this area that really need that help as far as the flow of the water, retain some of that water and take it out of our neighborhoods,” Adrian Gonzalez, Mayor of Weslaco said.

Drainage improvements will include a large hole in the ground that will store all the water inside of it when it rains, allowing it to drain rather than building up on roads.

Gonzalez says the project is part of a partnership between the city and Weslaco ISD which is why the city is able to construct the facility behind a school.

“They helped us with the land,” Gonzalez added. “It’s just a little something to start off with. And, you know, hopefully we can continue to work together.”

Albert Aldana, city engineer with the City of Weslaco, says the project is paid for using funds from the Texas Water Development Board and the Flood Infrastructure Fund.

“This took years of hard work and between the city, the partners that are with us, to make sure that this funding occurred,” Aldana said.

A resident who lives in the area says every time they get heavy rain, the area floods causing the water to go into their homes.

She says she is looking forward to the completion of this project and hopes it prevents anymore damage.

“This project will benefit that community,” Aldana added.

Aldana says past drainage projects have already shown major improvements in areas where flooding is typical.

He says the city has several plans for future projects.