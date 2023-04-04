WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal Justice students at Weslaco High School are leaving a legacy by creating an inaugural 5k run and walk community event.

The school’s Criminal Justice program is partnering with the Weslaco Police Department to bring the event to life.

“We’re always working hand in hand with the police department,” Eric Hernandez, criminal justice instructor at Weslaco High School said. “We’re able to utilize some of their equipment, some of their resources.”

Money raised from the 5k will be used toward law enforcement student competitions and to purchase equipment.

“It’s amazing getting tips from law enforcement on how to perfect your craft and how to do better,” Joshua Handy, chief of the criminal justice club said. “The connection between the community and law enforcement is amazing.”

Registration for the run and walk event is now open. Participants can sign up online.

“It’s not necessarily for a timed event. So, if you want to come out here and walk with a family, with your kids, it’s definitely an event that you want to be on,” Hernandez said.

The event will begin at 7 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at Bobby Lackey stadium located on 784 N. Westgate Dr. in Weslaco.

The 5k run and walk event is for the community of all ages.