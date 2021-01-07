Weekend front brings hope for rain in drought-stricken RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The next cold front to impact the Valley this weekend brings the best chance for rain in recent weeks.

The latest drought monitor released Thursday shows virtually no change in the extreme drought areas in Starr and Zapata counties. The entire Valley is still in some stage of drought, and any rain is certainly welcome.

Sunday’s front looks to bring a fairly widespread coverage of showers through the day. While the intensity may not be extreme, on/off showers lasting all day is possible. There could even be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well, but there doesn’t appear to be much of a severe weather risk.

On the north side of this system, accumulating snow is possible for northern Texas including Waco and Dallas/Fort Worth.