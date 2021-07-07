WEDNESDAY LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain, flooding continue across the RGV

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive more information

REMINDER:A flash flood watch remains in effect until Wednesday at 7 p.m. for all the RGV. Additional flash flood concerns could develop overnight into Wednesday as more bans of heavy rain develop.

Update 9:00 a.m. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the Flood Advisory for southeastern Hidalgo County until 10:30 a.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 10 inches of rain has fallen.

Update 8:15 a.m. Flood Advisory remains in effect for northwestern Cameron County, East Central Hidalgo County, and Willacy County until 9:30 a.m.

An additional 1.5-3 inches possible over the next five days for the Rio Grande Valley.

With some areas receiving upwards of an additional 4-7” in spots through midday Friday. Favoring the lower Valley and coastal areas Wednesday.

Update 5:33 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms continue. Some of the heaviest rain is up in Willacy County right now, with moderate to light showers across the rest of the RGV. Areal Flood Advisories remain in place until 8 a.m.