WEATHER UPDATE: Hard freeze expected again Thursday night

HARLINGEN (KVEO)-We are not out of the woods yet when it comes to the cold. Another hard freeze is expected again Thursday night into Friday morning for the majority of the Rio Grande Valley.

A Hard Freeze Warning issued includes all of Starr, Hidalgo, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Kennedy counties, and inland Willacy and Cameron counties.

The warning goes into effect at midnight until 9 a.m. Friday. Additionally, a Freeze Warning goes into effect at midnight for coastal Willacy and Cameron counties.

Look for temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 20s in the Ranchlands and upper 20s to low 30s through the metro region of McAllen-Harlingen-Brownsville.

Skies clearing tonight in addition to weakening winds will allow for the strongest radiational cooling event.

Look for six to eight hours of freezing temperatures. This is not news folks still without power want to hear.

The good news is tonight will be the last bitterly cold night, and high temperatures will return to the upper 60s on Saturday and middle 70s on Sunday.

In addition to the threat of a hard freeze tonight, a wind chill advisory is now in effect through noon on Friday. Wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s for the remainder of the day, then dropping into the teens and 20s overnight.

Temperatures will rebound on Friday until the mid-50s with sunny skies.