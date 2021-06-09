Weather officials monitor potential tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—While we are only on the second week of Hurricane Season, meteorologists across the Gulf of Mexico are keeping their eyes on a potential development into the end of next week.

Weather computer models have been hinting at an area of low pressure developing out of Bay of Campeche starting Monday of next week.

The models then hint at the storm moving north and strengthening. While it is impossible to know the exact track and strength, it is important to remain weather aware through the weekend into next week as the forecast becomes more clear.

The two typical tracks for the month of June are out of the Bay of Campeche through the western Gulf or out the Caribbean towards the eastern Gulf.

This means the type of track that this potential tropical development is taking in the computer models is reasonable.

In case you are wondering, if we were to get a tropical storm or greater in the Gulf next week, the next name of the list is Bill.

Tropical Storm Ana occurred at the end of May in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, east of Bermuda.

It is important to remain weather aware.

The Valley Storm Team will keep you up to date as we get closer to the possible event.