“We try the best…to make sure no one dies alone”: Hospital chaplains share their experience during the pandemic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic has taken a toll on hospital chaplains, yet they continue trying to uplift people in their darkest moments. It’s a job that requires seeing someone at the worst moment of their lives.

Valley Baptist Medical Center’s Chaplain Paul Luna said he tries to stay connected with those in need regardless of the challenges.

“We try the best that we can to make sure we have a physical touch to make sure no one dies alone,” said Luna. “Being able to reach out to people and help them with [their] emotional, spiritual need rather it was patients, families, our staff.”

Luna was on 24/7 shifts at the hospital and the first out of their chaplain team to assist in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit. He remembers also supporting staff when their fears were at a high.

“We saw so much deaths. Sometimes 13 codes a day. The staff would run from one code to another, and as [they] ran from one code to another, we made an effort to also follow them because we knew after that code, they may need to talk to somebody,” said Luna.

Chaplain Joe Perez, Vice President of Mission in Ministry for Valley Baptist Health System, is used to listening to a variety of patients. Now he has to wear a gown, gloves, face shield and stay within six feet of the patients.

“And that was really awkward to chaplains. We really want to be close to people. We won’t be able to… we want to be hands-on and so we were all struggling with our practice but also trying a new way,” said Perez.

Apps like FaceTime and WhatsApp helped them connect family members, who at the time couldn’t go inside the hospital to visit loved ones.

“A lot of times the use of technology, just this week, I had to use an app on the cell phone to connect a family with a patient who died from COVID,” said Luna. “Being able to allow them to have the final words is really good because they were able to talk to her right up until the last breath.

Perez mentioned it is important to find a healthy way to grief.