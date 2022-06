RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office reported a murder suspect is in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rolando Chavarria was captured in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday. Police said they were looking for an individual involved in a domestic shooting in the area of east Main street in Raymondville.

Chavarria was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations at the Gateway International Bridge and is in custody at the Raymondville Police Department.