RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you missed out on the 2023 McAllen Holiday Parade or would like to enjoy and go back to this year’s celebration, you’re in luck.

The 2023 McAllen Holiday Parade presented by H-E-B will be available to watch Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for friends and family to watch in the comfort of their own home.

The 10th annual celebration will be available to watch on this article and on our homepage.

The event is ‘d by celebrity, Mario Lopez. Aside from the fantastic performances from local bands, dance teams and choirs, the McAllen Holiday Parade is also known for being the largest holiday and helium balloon parade in Texas.

The 1.5 mile stadium and street parade route featured the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Reliant Energy, Lone Star National Bank, O’Reilly Auto Parts, South Texas College and many more Rio Grande Valley organizations.

Our NBC 23 and CBS 4 teams can also be spotted in the parade on our very own TV float.

A unique part of this parade are the “Vuelta Zones” which came to be after many years of locals chanting “vuelta vuelta” in true 956 fashion.

The purpose was to get the people in the parade to spin the giant helium balloons in a vuelta!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see this parade now is your chance, NBC 23 will be airing a rerun of the parade at 4 p.m.

It will also air on KGBT or channel 4.1 at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.