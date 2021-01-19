WATCH LIVE: Roma high school Mariachi band to perform as part of Biden’s inauguration events

Roma, Texas (KVEO)-Roma Independent School District’s Mariachi program announced Monday that the students of Roma High School’s Mariachi Nuevo Santander will be part of the official line up of inauguration events this week in honor of President elect Joe Biden.

(Credit: Biden Inaugural Committee)

According to Roma ISD, the students will debut a virtual recording of “This Land Is Your Land” during the Latino Inaugural 2021 on Tuesday night.

“Please tune in as these amazing students represent Roma, Starr County, and the entire Rio Grande Valley with pride showcasing the very best of mariachi music for the United States and the entire world!” said the district via Facebook.

The event will be hosted by Eva Longoria and feature appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos, Ivy Queen, and Becky G.

There will be musical performances from Gilberto Santa Rosa and Gaby Moreno, featuring David Garza, Emilio Estefan, and All-Star Tejanos United – Stefani Montiel, Jose Posada, Shelly Lares, DJ Kane, and Mariachi Nuevo Santander.

The event will also include an Emilio Estefan produced performance of One World, One Prayer by the Wailers, featuring Skip Marley, Farruko, Shaggy and Cedella Marley.

