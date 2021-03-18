WATCH LIVE: McAllen international airport hosts press conference for major announcement

Watch the press conference live here:

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, along with city Commissioner and administrators announced they will be hosting a press conference Thursday morning.

According to a news release, airport and city officials will announce a “new way to go above and beyond in 2021.”

Last month, city officials announced seasonal non-stop flights to Nashville.

The non-stop flight to Nashville is part of a seasonal national service by the airline Allegiant Air, said Xochitl Mora, Director of Mcallen International Airport’s Office of Communications.