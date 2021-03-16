Hidalgo County, Weslaco officials host press conference on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County, along with Weslaco city and school district officials spoke about their ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all mid-valley district employees.

The press conference was held at the Knapp Medical Conference Center. According to district officials, employees from Monte Alto, Mercedes, La Villa, Progresso, Donna, Edcouch-Elsa, and Weslaco will be part of a vaccination clinic.

“These vaccines are a crucial first step toward opening schools across the Valley,” said the district in a written statement. “Weslaco ISD is the city’s largest employer with over 2,100 employees.”

The district said this vaccine clinic is not open to the public. School district employees are being notified by phone and email about when and where they can obtain the vaccine.

On March 2, after Gov. Abbott announced the re-opening of Texas, President Joe Biden directed every state to prioritize educators, school workers, and child-care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that this third vaccine keeps the U.S. on track to have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May this year.

President Biden added that he would like to see enough vaccines for every educator and school worker to receive the first dose of the vaccine by the end of March. He said he would direct every state to prioritize educators for vaccination.