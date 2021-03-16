COVID INFO COVID INFO

Hidalgo County, Weslaco officials host press conference on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County, along with Weslaco city and school district officials spoke about their ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all mid-valley district employees.

‘Beach Reach’ in SPI canceled for spring break 2021

The press conference was held at the Knapp Medical Conference Center. According to district officials, employees from Monte Alto, Mercedes, La Villa, Progresso, Donna, Edcouch-Elsa, and Weslaco will be part of a vaccination clinic.

If you paid unemployment taxes last year, another refund is possible

“These vaccines are a crucial first step toward opening schools across the Valley,” said the district in a written statement. “Weslaco ISD is the city’s largest employer with over 2,100 employees.”

The district said this vaccine clinic is not open to the public. School district employees are being notified by phone and email about when and where they can obtain the vaccine.

On March 2, after Gov. Abbott announced the re-opening of Texas, President Joe Biden directed every state to prioritize educators, school workers, and child-care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Spring Break is business as usual on South Padre Island

He said that this third vaccine keeps the U.S. on track to have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May this year.

Texas will end mask mandate, allow businesses to reopen ‘100%’

President Biden added that he would like to see enough vaccines for every educator and school worker to receive the first dose of the vaccine by the end of March. He said he would direct every state to prioritize educators for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday