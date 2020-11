Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—The Pharr Police Department will be implementing a new cite-and-release policy, which allows officers an option to release a person with less than two ounces of marijuana.

According to the city, the department decided to adopt this policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and implement it department-wide to minimize the number of individuals being jailed for certain low-level misdemeanor offenses, in this case, possession of less than two oz of marijuana, Misdemeanor B.