WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County officials announce vaccination initiative

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos announce a binational economic initiative involving the region’s maquiladora industry.

Joining Cortez and Villalobos will be Keith Patridge, CEO of McAllen Economic Development Corporation, Steve Alhenius, Executive Director of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, and Humberto Martinez, President of INDEX Reynosa.

On Monday, Hidalgo County Health officials said there was an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations.

County health officials said via Twitter that “nearly all” COVID-19 hospital admissions were individuals who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The county reported 93 COVID-related hospitalizations and a 38% jump from the 67 patients they had previously reported.

“Please get vaccinated and please be vigilant,” Cortez said in a statement. “That’s the only way we are going to beat this disease.”