Hidalgo County Commissioners extend the declaration of local disaster

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Commissioners approved to extend the declaration of the local state of emergency until further notice.

The original order was set to expire Tuesday, Feb. 23, the same day extension was approved, and it will be in effect until the commissioners terminate it.

The declaration was issued for the county due to severe winter weather, last week.

All five commissioners signed and approved the order to extend the local state of disaster, according to Carlos Sanchez Hidalgo County public information officer.

To view the agenda meeting, click here

