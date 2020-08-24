‘What triggered him to kill my son?’ Family speaks out after man was killed by San Benito police

San Benito, Texas (KVEO)—The family of a man that was shot and killed by San Benito police held a press conference on Monday with the Kenny Perez Law Firm.

During the press conference, the Lugo family said there are still questions that remain unanswered with the death of 21 -year-old Samuel Mata.

On Aug. 19, police responded to a disturbance call in San Benito. Officials say they encountered a woman and a man involved in a physical struggle.

Officials say while attempting to separate the two, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman and then to the officer.

The officer then shot the man.

“He would love the neighbors and loved his dog..” said Mata’s mother. “I just want to know the truth…I just want to work with whoever.. with the officer that night…what triggered him to kill my son? ”

“I understand, life is life and people pass away… but it is to tragic that it happened.. why him? Why Sammy.. he was such a good kid” said Mata’s aunt.

Mata’s mother says she was present on the night her son was killed, but says her memory is blocking her from a lot.

“I don’t know, I hope I remember… It all happened so fast” she said.

Mata’s aunt said the family does not understand how the officer proceeded to fire his weapon after supposedly telling Mata he was going to “mace him and pepper spray him.”

“Why did he have to get out a gun and shoot him four times?” said the aunt. “Just pepper spray him”

Mata’s mother said she does not know who called the police and reported a disturbance in the home.

“Before going to Sam’s house.. I noticed a police car patrolling the area” said the mother.

The mother says she spoke with Mata and proceeded to put his dog in her car, she empathized she did not want Mata to drive her car and that is when the police stopped and asked what was going on.

The mother says she did not have any physical confrontation with her son.

“When the cop came to the home I thought… no one needs your service” said the mother. “He is like sir I am going to mace you and I said there is no need for that.”

The mother said she thought Mata was going to be taken in, but instead her son was shot.

Officials say the officers at the scene performed CPR, however he later died of his injuries.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation, with the assistance of the San Benito Police Department.

Local 23/CBS4 has requested the police report of the night of the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.