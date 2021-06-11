DHR Health announces first trauma resuscitation unit

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health announced they will unveil the first trauma resuscitation unit (TRU) in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to DHR, the TRU will provide rapid implementation of lifesaving emergency treatment, allowing medical experts to rapidly assess and manage traumatic injuries or other critical illnesses in order to provide patients with the best outcomes.

“We are so proud to open our new academic trauma resuscitation unit here at DHR health,” said Dr. Jeffrey Skubic, trauma medical director at DHR Health Trauma Center. “We have worked so hard on this; it is the result of many people’s efforts. It is the first of its kind in South Texas and on par with what you would find in any large American city.”

Trauma patients will quickly be moved into the dedicated open TRU, with the latest medical equipment readily available, according to DHR.

“With its large size and state-of-the-art resuscitation technology, we have increased our capacity to care for a large number of injured patients all at once, such as from a major motor vehicle collision or mass-casualty event. Valley residents should rest assured, no matter how severe an injury they acquire, they can be cared for right here in their own back yard,” said Dr. Skubic.