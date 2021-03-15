WATCH LIVE: Congressman Gonzalez holds press conference on American Rescue Plan

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Congressman Vicente Gonzalez hosts a press conference Monday on the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief package.

Congressman Gonzalez voted in favor of the package in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On March 11, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan of 2021– a $1.9 trillion economic relief package.

This is the sixth federal legislative relief package aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

The legislation provides the third round of direct-payment stimulus checks to eligible recipients. Individuals with yearly adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less will receive checks in the amount of $1,400.

For married couples, each spouse is entitled to $1,400, but the threshold is a total yearly income of $150,000 or below and phases out for couples earning $160,000 or more each year.

