WATCH LIVE: City of McAllen announces first public event

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The city of McAllen is announcing its first major public event during a press conference on Monday morning.

Watch the live press conference here:

City officials, including McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, and several sponsors will speak about Fiesta de Palmas.

In previous years, the weekend-long event included live music from local and international acts, vibrant dance performances, a variety of international cuisine, and an eclectic array of cultural activities for guests to participate in.

This year will be different due to the pandemic.

“The McAllen Convention Facilities is preparing to welcome back guests to our facilities and events by reimagining creative ways to bring performing artists and the community together Again,” said Yajaira J. Flores, director, McAllen Convention Center Facilities.