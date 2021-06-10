City of Brownsville announces career expo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Brownsville will hold a press conference at the Event center to announce the largest career expo held in the Rio Grande Valley.

The event is hosted by GBIC and city officials.

The expo will feature more than 1,500 job opportunities in various industries.

Helen Ramirez, Executive Director and CEO Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC), Deputy city manager will present the details of the upcoming expo, the companies participating, and the available workshops.