Cameron County Judge: Bars in Cameron County may open at 50 percent capacity

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced Friday during a press conference that bars in the county can open at 50 percent capacity.

Judge Trevino said he signed the Sixth Amended Emergency Management Order, that includes limited bar re-openings and Halloween restrictions.

The order will be effective as of Friday and will continue until November 9, unless extended, modified or terminated early.

Bars will be allowed to open at capacity, but must close at 11:00 p.m., complying to the curfew.

County residents 10 years or older must continue to wear facial coverings or masks and are subject to a curfew from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. unless they are seeking emergency assistance or are subject to essential travel.

The Sixth Amended Emergency Management Order does not allow door-to-door trick or treating.

Social gatherings of more than 10 people that are not members of a single family is still prohibited, unless it is authorized by the Mayor within city limits, or by Judge Trevino.

Trevino says the county’s midnight curfew remains in effect.

As of Oct. 16, Cameron County is reporting a total of 23,662 positive COVID-19 cases.

Watch the complete press conference live here: