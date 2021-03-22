Cameron County Judge reminds residents of Emergency Rental Assistance

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., and CDCB Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennett hosted a press conference regarding Emergency Rental Assistance Monday morning.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program is designed to help those households unable to pay rent or utilities due to COVID-19, according to Treviño.

On March 15, County officials announced residents can take advantage of $12.7 million made available to renters and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money can be used towards rent and utilities.

A portion of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds is available for Cameron County residents.

Treviño said if the funds are not used by the end of September of 2021, the County will be forced to give the money “back.”

Come dream. Come build. and Cameron County have partnered to implement the funds.

To qualify you must be able to prove the following:

Renter households must have an income at or below 80 percent of the area median and in which at least one or more individuals living in the household qualifies for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income.

Incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Funds are paid directly to the landlord and utilities provider, not the resident.

Applications can be found here.