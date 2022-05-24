UVALDE (KFDX/KJTL) — A total of 16 people are dead following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, 14 children and a teacher at Robb Elementary were killed after a lone gunman abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun.

Gov. Abbott said it was possible the shooter also had a rifle, though that has not been confirmed.

According to Gov. Abbott, the gunman was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old resident of Uvalde, which is located about 90 miles west of San Antonio.

Investigators are working to gather more background information on the shooter.

Gov. Abbott said the shooter was deceased and was possibly shot and killed by responding authorities. Two members of law enforcement were shot but did not suffer serious injuries.

Gov. Abbott said the suspect is reported to have shot his grandmother before entering the school.