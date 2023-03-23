WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Republicans on Capitol Hill say the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is violating the Second Amendment with a new rule that took effect in 2023.

“Ever since Mr. Biden took office, his administration has actively sought to infringe on this right,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said.

Republicans specifically object to a new rule applying regulations on pistol stabilizing braces.

The inventor of the brace said he designed it to help disabled veterans use firearms, but Democrats say regardless of the intent, the device is used to exploit and create loopholes to gun laws.

Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD) said this would “allow owners to turn their weapons into short barrel rifles, efficient weapons of war without triggering traditional ATF oversight.”

Rep. Raskin says gun owners and sellers know and advertise the use of stabilizing braces to make pistols more accurate, and more dangerous while remaining easy to conceal.

Republicans say the rule could turn Americans who already own the device into criminals overnight — but that would only happen if the owner fails to register it before May 31.