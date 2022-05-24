WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The NOAA is forecasting an above-average hurricane season for 2022.

“Which would make this year the seventh consecutive above-normal season,” NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad said.

Both the NOAA and FEMA are telling Americans to know their zone and be prepared for whatever happens. Spinrad warns it only takes one storm to damage a home, a neighborhood or a community.

“It’s never too early to prepare for the devastating impacts of hurricanes,” Spinrad said.

The agency predicts 10 of the season’s expected storms could become hurricanes, with at least three reaching category 3.

“With top winds of at least 111 mph,” Spinrad said.

There are still some uncertainties, but FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell assures Americans that it doesn’t matter how many storms happen.

“So, whether we face three storms or thirty storms, I’d like you to know that FEMA, we are ready for this hurricane season,” Criswell said.

Criswell says looking back at Hurricane Ida last year, and Hurricane Sandy 10 years ago, it’s important for individual Americans to know their risk.

“Across the U.S., know what your risk is. Once you know what your risk is, then you can make a plan to protect your family,” Criswell said.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through the end of November.