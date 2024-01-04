WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House Republicans criticized President Joe Biden Wednesday for what they call a catastrophe at the southern border. At the same time, the White House accuses the group of dodging the opportunity to address the issue.

Republicans say making changes at the border is necessary and inaction is a threat to the country’s national security.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and more than 60 House Republicans from across the country took a tour of the southern border.

“The situation here and across the country is truly unconscionable. We would describe it as both heartbreaking and infuriating,” said Johnson.

The trip gave lawmakers an opportunity to hear from border patrol agents as well as put pressure on the president to put strict immigration policies in place.

“The administration has done next to nothing to protect the border, but we’ve all seen with our own eyes, they’ve opened the border wide to the entire world,” added Johnson.

Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York said, “The President has to enforce the law, use the tools he has at his disposal, and we need to adopt strong border security, like H.R. 2″

The White House fired back at House Republicans saying this has been an issue for decades and urged Congress to bring bipartisan action forward.

“We need Congress to provide the resources we need to manage the border. Under our current authorities, we have asked for billions of dollars,” said Blas Nunez Neto, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy.

Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales say money isn’t the answer.

“No amount of money will end this border crisis. It has to be policy changes,” he said.

Even though the Senate is currently negotiating a deal that would include border security, Speaker Johnson said the House bill passed months ago checks all the boxes.